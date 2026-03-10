Between the Covers – March 10

NEW BOOKS this week are “The Right to Remain” by James Grippando, “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover, “The Devil’s Daughter” by Danielle Steel and “Such a Clever Girl” by Darby Kane. En Français, nous avons “Delta Zéro” par Martin Michaud. Come in and check it out!

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK: The staff pick of the week is “After Anna” by Lisa Scottoline.

Dr Noah Alderman, a widower and single father, is finally content after marrying Maggie. And they’re both thrilled when Maggie gets an unexpected chance to be a mother to Anna, the daughter she once thought she’d lost forever.

But when seventeen-year-old Anna arrives, everything changes – and the darkest turn of events will shatter their lives in ways no one could have imagined.

NEW MOVIES ON THE SHELF- New Movies on the shelf this week are “Outlander Season Seven” starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, “Better Man” starring Robbie Williams and “Den of Thieves 2” starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Come on in and check it out!

AFTER SCHOOL CLUBS-We hope you can join us!

Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the month of March, Tuesday is Craft and Story Club, Wednesday is STEAM Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game Club! Stop in and pick up a pamphlet. For more information call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290.

MUSIC NIGHT WITH RICHARD OVERTON- What a fun evening at the library! Thank you, Richard for a great Music Night. Thank you to everyone who came out and thank you all for supporting library programming and our home-grown talent! We all had an awesome time with great music and great friends! Thanks also to Richard for asking me (Suzie) to help you out with the drum! I had a blast! Until next time!

SEEDY SATURDAY-Join the Wawa Public Library along with the Wawa Community Garden and Superior Gardener for another fun Seedy Saturday!! From 11am-12pm, there will be a Seed Saving Workshop with Superior Gardener. We ask that you please register ahead as space is limited. Following the workshop, we will have seeds on display for all your gardening needs! All this happening on March 28th, 2026! Save the date!

SATURDAY MAHJONG WITH DAVE! Join us on March 7, 2026 beginning at 11am for some fun new programming at the Wawa Public Library! Thank you to Dave for volunteering to run this program. Not sure what it is all about? Drop in on the 7th or/and March 14th and check it out!

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS! Eric is your Dungeon Master and will coordinate the game play! COME ON IN AND CHECK IT OUT! Limited space available.

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL DAY USE 2026 PARK PASSES are here and in the process of being catalogued. Borrowers must have a valid library card, and their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information! A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors free with your library card!

NEW E-RESOURCES AVAILABLE FROM THE WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY! With your library card, you can now access Mango Languages free! Go to wawa.olsn.,then the resource tab and scroll down to Mango Languages. You must sign up first to set up your account and then proceed to the sign in page!

Check out A to Z Maps Online on the Wawa Public Library website at wawa.olsn.ca!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Wawa Area Victims Services. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded.

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle, we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.