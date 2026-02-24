Wind chill values near -40 Expected Today (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

Feb 24, 2026 at 07:01
Yellow Warning – Cold
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
A period of very cold wind chills is expected.
What: Wind chill values near -40.
When: Early this morning.
Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.
Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.
Check on older family, friends and neighbours. If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside. Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.
