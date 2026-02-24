Happenings at Wawa First United – February 24

Matthew 4: 1-11 The temptation of Jesus:

Matthew’s account of the Temptation of Jesus is crisp and direct and loaded with Old Testament background as each of the passages Jesus quotes back to the devil come from Deuteronomy. Jewish readers of Matthew’s gospel would not have missed the theology here: Jesus is the New Israel who does in the wilderness what the first Israel failed to do in their own wilderness tests: namely, he resists temptation.

Jesus underwent three temptations. One of food, two of testing God’s power to save him, and three his ruling the world.

To the first temptation Jesus replies, “man could not live by bread alone, but by the Word of God”

The second temptation Jesus replied that, “It is also written, you shall not put the Lord your God to the test”

The third, “For it is written: worship the Lord your God and serve him only”

So, if we are going to do battle with the Devil, we should not go into that war zone without weapons. The Devil may not be all- powerful, but it is stronger than we are, and it’s foolish to go into this battle on our own feeble strength. When David went out to fight Goliath, he didn’t take the heavy armour Saul offered him, he just took a sling and a few small stones.

First we need the sling of our baptism, that new identity given to us in Jesus. Next, we need the ammunition of the Scriptures, rightly interpreted and understood. These two methods will help us repel the Devil and his schemes to destroy God’s children.

Remember Flip Wilson’s comment “ The Devil made me do it” Well, with God’s help, you may never have to use this comment. (Quotes from Sunday Service)

Creation Connection: How will we repent and change our ways as stewards of creation in the face of the temptation to forget that God put limits on our consumption by making creation renewable only when cared for correctly? ( used with permission the Gathering L/E 2026)

March 1 – Lent 2

Scriptures:

Genesis 12: 1-4 God calls Abram to be a blessing

Romans 4:1-5,13-17 The promise of God rests on grace

John 3: 1-17 Nicodemus learns that “God so loved the world”

Service well be with St. John’s United in Marathon via internet

Announcements:

March 1. Sunday Service is at 11 am, we welcome all those on a faith journey to join us as we continue our journey in faith.

World Day of Prayer will be held on Friday, March 6 at 7 pm. In the United Church, we invite you to come and join us in this Special Service. The service will be lead by women of the Churches in Wawa.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. Mar. 7Th, 2-3:30 pm in the Family room. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to join this social time. Materials can be supplied if needed.

February – 22 Scout and Guide Day

February – 25 Pink Shirt Day – Anti- Bullying

March is Irish Heritage Month

March 1 – Zero Discrimination Day

March 2-3 Purim (Jewish)

March 3 – World Wildlife Day

March 6 – World Day of Prayer (first Friday in March) wicc.org