Happenings at Wawa First United Church – February 18

Exodus 24:12-18 and Matthew 17:1-9

Moses goes up the mountain to receive the ten commandments (actually 613 in total). While there, he encounters God in a strange manner. The “Glory of the Lord” comes upon him. In Hebrew, the word is Shekinah, meaning “The Light of God’s Presence.” The Shekinah so changed him that when he came down, his face glowed.

Think of the blessing (from Numbers 6:25): “May God’s face shine upon you and be gracious unto you.” The Psalmist knew how God could change human existence and how an encounter with the Holy can make us children of the light.

The epistle of Peter recounts the words from the baptism of Jesus and the Transfiguration, reminders to the early Christian community as it was wrestling with a way to define God in Jesus. The Greek work for transfiguration is metamorphothe, meaning” he went through a metamorphosis.”

Was it Jesus alone who went through a metamorphosis or did the disciples go through one as well? Thinks of the metamorphosis of a caterpillar to a butterfly. The same genetic material that goes into the chrysalis comes out as a winged insect, but we now experience it in a different light and with a different understanding. The light of God’s presence changes everything, but are we prepared to be changed?

Mark Twain is reputed to have said that “the only person who likes change is a baby with a wet diaper.” How can we experience this scripture, ourselves, our communities of faith and our world, in the light of God’s presence? This will change everything.

Creation Connection

How does light (or the energy behind what makes light) transform our everyday living? Welcome the energy of our life-giving sun each day.

Sunday February 22, 2026. First Sunday of Lent

Scriptures:

Genesis 2:15-17,3:1-7 The tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

Psalm 32 Blessed are those whose sins are forgiven

Romans 5:12-19 Through one came death; through one came life.

Matthew 4:1-11 The temptation of Jesus

