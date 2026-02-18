Ontario NDP launches “Save OSAP” as Ford hands students a “lifetime debt sentence”

Official Opposition Leader Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP are fighting back against Doug Ford’s latest attack on post-secondary education, launching the Save OSAP campaign to stop a plan that leaves young people behind:

“Ontario’s young people are trapped in a vicious cycle,” said Stiles. “With the highest youth unemployment in Canada and a sky-high cost of living, and now Ford’s OSAP cuts – this is a policy that will hold an entire generation behind.

“This isn’t just bad for students, it’s bad economics. People will be graduating into debt instead of opportunities and stuck with a lifetime debt sentence for simply trying to build a future.

“You cannot build a strong economy on the backs of a generation buried in debt. While Ford is busy insulting young people trying to get an education, students and their families will be forced to bear the costs of his cuts.”

The Ontario NDP is launching SaveOSAP.ca to amplify student voices and fight back against these cuts.

“Doug Ford is famous for his flip-flops,” Stiles concluded. “Together, we can turn this around. You deserve a government that has your back, not one that holds you back.”