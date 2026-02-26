Food costs rise, housing numbers fall in latest FAO report

Ontario NDP Shadow Finance Minister Jessica Bell (University—Rosedale) says that the latest report from the province’s Financial Accountability Office (FAO) shows no signs of the Ford government making things better for everyday people.

“After eight years of Doug Ford, the only things trending upward are job losses, homelessness, and corporate profits,” said Bell. “Things are great for the Premier’s pals at Loblaws, who posted record profits last quarter, but everyone else in our province is struggling.

“Cost of living continues to outpace inflation. Manufacturing is leaving the province, and more Ontarians are finding themselves stuck in long-term unemployment.

“Housing starts were the lowest we’ve seen since 2014, under the previous Liberal government. How low do they have to get for the Conservatives to admit their policy experiments have failed? At this rate, we’re never going to solve the housing crisis.

“New Democrats have a vision for Ontario where everyone can thrive, not just scrape by while the rich get richer. We need to invest in our infrastructure and public services. Our Homes Ontario plan will build affordable housing at scale. Ontarians deserve a chance to get ahead — a chance that Ford hasn’t given them.”