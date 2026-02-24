Ford’s Northern neglect leads to another ER closure

Harmful decisions, one after the other by Ford and his conservatives have now resulted in another emergency room to close its doors, this time in Thessalon (as reported by SooToday). NDP critic for health MPP France Gélinas (Nickel Belt) and MPP Dr. Robin Lennox (Hamilton Centre) released the following statement:

“Once again, Northern Ontarians are being left behind while Premier Ford and Health Minister Jones ignore the growing crisis in emergency care.” said Gélinas. “We’ve put real solutions on the table to keep ERs open and support communities, yet this government continues to do nothing. Time and time again, Northerners are forced to bear the cost of political indifference.”

“This latest closure isn’t just about a building shutting its doors.” Said Lennox. “It’s about doctors and physicians not being available where they’re needed most. What we need is a province-wide physician recruitment and retention plan so that every community can count on local care. Without strategies to recruit and keep doctors here, these gaps will only get worse.”