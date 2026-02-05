Happenings at Wawa First United – February 4th

Matthew 5: 1-12 The Beatitudes

The Beatitudes or the Sermon on the Mount.

Be attitude, a new attitude, Be of good Attitude

Blessed, this was Jesus’ way of catching the attentions of his followers. They were used to being given laws, not happy. Jesus said Blessed, be happy.

Jesus is saying be happy, the poor in spirit, they have room to grow in their faith. Those who mourn, they care about ones who have no faith, or have lost it. Those who are humble and caring for others, they are strong in their faith. Those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, the seekers of faith. The merciful, those who are forgiving others not matter what the wrongdoing. The pure of heart, the ones who love all regardless of who or what they are. The peacemakers, those who are against battles both physical and mental, they try to bring comfort and understanding. The persecuted, those who are questioned about their faith or ridiculed because of it, they have the opportunity to stand and share their faith and they are strengthened because of it. Jesus was saying these are the rewards of God to you, you have the opportunity to improve yourself and the world around you.

Satan’s Beatitudes: Just think if Satan was to give a message on how we should live. Blessed are they who are too tired and busy to go to church on Sundays for they are my best workers.

Blessed are they who are bored with the minister’s mannerism and mistakes, for they get nothing out of the sermon. Blessed are the church members who expect to be invited to his own church, for he is part of the problem instead of the solution. Blessed are they who gossip, for they cause strife and divisions that please me. Blessed are they who are easily offended, for they soon get angry and quit. Blessed are they who do not give their tithes and offerings to carry on God’s work, for they are my best workers.

Blessed are they who profess to love God, but hate their brother, for he shall be with me forever. Blessed are the trouble-makers, for they shall be be called the children of Satan. Blessed are the complainers for I am all ears to them.

Something to think about!

The Sermon on the mount is preparing Jesus followers to have a change of mind about how the world should live. It is a key element of Christian ethics, a fundamental recipe for conduct to the followers of Jesus. I has been one of the main sources of Christian pacifism. Tolstoy and Gandhi are two of those who admired this message and followed it to some extent in their lives.

Creation Connection:

In the book The Human Factor ( Fortress Press, 1993) Philip Hefner proposes that we are co-creators with God. Since we profess that God “has created and is creating,” how are we involved?

Sunday February 8, Fifth after Epiphany

Scriptures:

Isaiah 58:1-9a the fast that God chooses

1 Corinthians 2:1-12 Wisdom through God’s Spirit

Matthew 5:13-20 You are the salt; you are light

