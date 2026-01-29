Happenings at Wawa First United – Fourth Sunday after Epiphany

Luke 4:14-21 Jesus reads from Isaiah, The Spirit of the Lord is upon me.

The Good News Jesus preached at the beginning of Luke, at the start of his public ministry, is a powerful message of social transformation. How can we communicate to others the dramatic dream God has for our world? How can we interest people in God’s dream?

We invite friends, family and neighbours to come to church, we invite them to transformation. Sometimes we who go to church have to think back on what our experience of transformation was like when we discovered the importance of Jesus in our lives. Has our community, our world become a better place? How can we, in our small way, encourage that transformation and the acceptance of Jesus to make this a better world? ( The Gathering 2024/25, used with permission)

“Let us feed the hungry, house the homeless, stop the killing and provide Medicare for the sick. When we have accomplished that, we can sit around and argue about religion.” quote from the internet.

This gives us pause to think, do we need a religion, a faith or a belief to help others? Or do we just need a social conscience? Many churches/ religions/faiths reach out to people in different ways. How best can we help the world to become a better place for all?

Sunday, Feb. 1 Fourth after Epiphany

Scriptures:

Micah 6:1-8 What does God require of us?

1 Corinthians 1: 18-31 God’s foolishness better that human wisdom

Matthew 5: 1-12 Blessed are the poor in spirit

Lay Leader: Lorna Lay Reader: Diane

