Between the Covers – December 17

Thank you to everyone who joined us for our Coffee and Culture last Wednesday! Johanna led us through the 200-year history of the fur trade post at Michipicoten and the deep imprint it continues to have on the Wawa landscape. Economic activity, social ties with the Michipicoten residents, environmental impacts and continued archaeological interest make the Michipicoten Post a legendary place still revealing stories and secrets today. Thank you, Johanna, for your amazing and informative presentation. The next presentation will be in the New Year so until then Happy Holidays to all.

This past Saturday, we had fun reading “So Much Snow”, by Robert Munsch and “Waiting For Snow” by Marshall Diane Arnold. We then used cotton balls and paper snowflakes and glitter to create a snowy, winter scene! Thank you to Andrea for volunteering and thank you to everyone who joined us!

Kids visit us every day to see what our Winter Elf is discovering at the library.

The Wawa Public Library is gearing up for another Silent Auction! Be sure to follow us on Facebook! We will be posting a video of the items available for Auction. The items will be on display at the library beginning December 10th.

Thanks to a wonderful donation earlier this year from Nextbridge East-West Tie Line, we finally have our Makerspace Station ready! Makerspace equipment is for in-library use, by the public! So, if you have a quick sewing job to do or if you have a t-shirt to spice up with a picture or need a 3D Print stop at the Wawa Public Library and check it out!

NEW BOOKS on the 7- Day Shelf are “Mate” by Ali Hazelwood, “The Women of Wild Hill” by Kirsten Miller, “The Black Wolfe” by Louise Penny and “Crisis in Canadian Democracy” by Andrew Coyne.

En Français, nous avons “La maison vide” par Laurent Mauvignier.

Staff Pick of the week is “The Kingmaker’s Daughter”, by Philippa Gregory! (from Goodreads 4.30)

The Kingmaker’s Daughter —Philippa Gregory’s first sister story since The Other Boleyn Girl —is the gripping tale of the daughters of the man known as the Kingmaker, Richard Neville, Earl of the most powerful magnate in fifteenth-century England. Without a son and heir, he uses his daughters, Anne and Isabel, as pawns in his political games, and they grow up to be influential players in their own right.

At the court of Edward IV and his beautiful queen, Elizabeth Woodville, Anne grows from a delightful child to become ever more fearful and desperate when her father makes war on his former friends. Married at age fourteen, she is soon left widowed and fatherless, her mother in sanctuary and her sister married to the enemy. Anne manages her own escape by marrying Richard, Duke of Gloucester, but her choice will set her on a collision course with the overwhelming power of the royal family.

Afterschool Clubs continue until December 19th and then we will be breaking until Tuesday, January 9th, 2026. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form. Join us for another school year of fun programming.

For the month of December:

Tuesday is Craft and Story Club,

Wednesday is STEAM Club,

Thursday is Clay Club, and

Friday is Game Club.

Dungeons & Dragons is back. Eric is the Dungeon Master and will coordinate the game play. Limited space available.

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for Wawa and Area Victims Services. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, socks and scarves; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. We are also knitting Dubuza dolls to give to children who may be involved in a crisis situation.

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Registration: forms can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library! This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old! What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start!