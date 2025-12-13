Desmoulin, Anita Ann

Passed away peacefully on December 9, 2025, at the Wilson Memorial General Hospital (Marathon ON) at the age of 66. Loving mother of Kelly (Krystle Cote). Cherished grandmother of Karter and Knox. Daughter of the late Catherine Desmoulin (late Rodney and late Harry). Predeceased by her sisters Margaret Tyance, Jean Desmoulin, Eileen Poala, Pauline Moses, Aggie Desmoulin, and Rita Desmoulin. Survived by her brothers, Daryl and Jack Desmoulin.

Friends and family are invited to visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Pic River on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 17th at 11:00 a.m. Deacon Jack Beausejour officiating.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge cremation Centre Sault Ste. Marie, ON.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.