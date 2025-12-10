Happenings at Wawa First United – Dec 9th, Second Sunday of Advent

Isaiah 11:1-10, Matthew 3:1-12

John the Baptist is a fascinating character. He dressed in strange clothing of camel hair, and ate locusts and honey. What a strange person to have been sent to prepare the way for Jesus and his teaching.

Jesus came to invite us to prepare the way for God’s dream, a way that ultimately must begin within our own selves, our hearts and minds, our practices and ways of being in the world, our impulses, inclinations, and intuitions.

That’s part of why we observe this season of preparation, through confession and receiving ol’ John the Baptist’s call to repent, to change our hearts and lives. After all, most of us are really good at confessing the sins of others. “They,” “Those people”. But if there’s anything that modern psychology and family systems therapy can teach us, it’s that we don’t have any control over what “they” think or do. The place we begin preparing the way is within ourselves. In our own internal monologues, and by practising generosity in our assumptions about others and cultivating peace in our own impulses.

We don’t do this on our own, of course – God’s spirit works within us always. When we take on this work of joining with the Spirit as it seeks to prepare with us the way within, we will find that we are being blessed in order to be a blessing, saved not from others but for others.

Creation Connection:

“A shoot shall come out from the stump of Jesse.” the prophet proclaims. Pay attention to what is around you in creations, and whenever you notice a sprig of life emerging, in any season, from what seems dead, remember the gospel news: Christ is coming! (The Gathering A/C/E 2025/26 used with permission.)

Advent Candle 3: The third candle distinctively rose-coloured, is known as the Candle of Joy or the Shepherd’s Candle. It is lit on the third Sunday of Advent, which is often referred to as Gaudet Sunday, derived from the Latin word “ gaudete,” meaning “rejoice.” This candle is a joyful celebration of the nearing arrival of Jesus, emphasizing the joy that His coming brings into our lives. The lighting of this candle signifies a shift in the Advent season, where the focus is on the joy and anticipation of Christ’s birth. The angelic announcement to the shepherds in Luke 2:10, proclaiming good news of great joy for all people, encapsulates the essence of this candle. It encourages believers to express their joy and share it with others, fostering a sense of community and celebration during this sacred time.

A Christmas Prayer by Robert Louis Stevenson

Loving Father, help us remember the birth of Jesus, that we may share in the song of the angels, the gladness of the shepherds, and worship of the wise men.

Close the door of hate and open the door of love all over the world. Let kindness come with every gift and good desires with every greeting. Deliver us from evil by the blessing which Christ brings, and teach us to be merry with clear hearts.

May the Christmas morning make us happy to be thy children, and Christmas evening bring us to our beds with grateful thoughts, forgiving and forgiven, for Jesus’ sake Amen

Sunday Dec. 14 Advent 4 Joy

Isaiah 35:1-10 The desert blooms and rejoioces

Luke 1: 46b-55 Mary’s song of justice

Matthew 11:2-11 John’s disciples visit Jesus

Lay Leader: Lorna Lay Reader: Diane

Announcements:

We invite all who are on a faith journey to join us in ours. Service is at 11 am. All are welcome.

It is not too late if you still wish to sponsor a bulb on the star of lights. Just $5 a bulb, contact Maria Reid with names or leave an envelope in the collection plate.

Christmas Eve Service at First United will Dec. 24 at 7. pm. It is a great time to meet friends and celebrate the birth of Jesus, and welcome him into our hearts.

Christmas Movie Night: Thur. Dec 11 at 7. pm. At Calvary Pentecostal Church “ The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. (pg) Get ready for some Christmas laughs, a heartwarming story.

New Year’s Eve Celebration: Wed. Dec. 31 at 6:00 pm. Starting with a potluck appetizer fellowship, A short reflection by Pastor Luke, and a movie Soul on Fire.

