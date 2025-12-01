Statement from Terry Sheehan on announced layoff notices at Algoma Steel

1 December 2025 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

To Algoma Steel workers: we will be there for you. I have spoken with the CEO of Algoma Steel, Mike Garcia, President of United Steelworkers local 2251, Mike Da Prat, President of United Steelworkers local 2724, Bill Slater, and Mayor Shoemaker today. Our shared priority is clear: working together to ensure workers affected by the recent layoff notices are supported.

I am in contact with federal government departments and agencies that will directly respond to the needs of impacted workers and expedite any federal services required during these difficult times.

Our new government has already taken significant steps to strengthen protections and increase assistance for workers impacted by layoffs. I will continue to fight tirelessly for you, your families, and our community during these challenging times.

Terry Sheehan

Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie–Algoma

Editor’s Note: Algoma Steel announced this morning that more than 1,000 employees will be laid off in March 2026, affecting members of Steelworkers, Local 2724 (150 workers as of March 23rd) & 2251 (900 workers in March). With the US creating market difficulties, Algoma will no longer be an integrated steel manufacturer, and will close their blast furnace and coke-making operations, transitioning to electric arc furnace steel-making at that time.