Ontario and Marten Falls First Nation Sign Historic Agreement to Unlock Ring of Fire

Premier Doug Ford, along with Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships, and Marten Falls Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, signed a Community Partnership Agreement that will unlock economic prosperity and accelerate development of the all-season Marten Falls Community Access Road (MFCAR). The MFCAR will connect Marten Falls First Nation to the broader provincial highway network, supporting economic opportunity and access to critical services, and will serve as a key link in the proposed road network leading to the Ring of Fire. The agreement advances the development of the road, with shovels in the ground next August, while providing critical supports and community benefits for Marten Falls First Nation. The agreement also reaffirms Ontario and Marten Falls First Nation’s commitment to the completion of the planning, development and construction of the proposed Northern Road Link (NRL).

“This historic agreement is a landmark moment in our plan to unleash the economic benefits of the Ring of Fire, bringing prosperity to Northern Ontario and creating 70,000 jobs across our province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “I want to thank Chief Achneepineskum and Marten Falls First Nation for their vision and partnership, helping our government build a stronger, more competitive economy that can withstand tariffs and any other challenges that come our way.”

To support the government’s plan to protect Ontario, this agreement provides Marten Falls First Nation with up to $39.5 million for important community infrastructure, while supporting the development and construction of the proposed MFCAR. Through this agreement, Marten Falls First Nation will submit its environmental assessment by February 20, 2026, on an expedited basis. Pending approvals and consultations, construction will begin as soon as August 2026, subject to the federal government ending its duplicative impact assessments in the region. The agreement also confirms Ontario and Marten Falls First Nations’ commitment to advancing the proposed Northern Road Link. This all-season road will connect the Marten Falls Community Access Road and Ontario’s wider highway network with the Webequie Supply Road and the Ring of Fire.

“For years we have worked diligently on the Environmental Assessment processes starting with the Marten Fall Community Access Road and then the Northern Road Link. As the MFCAR EA process comes to an end in 2026, we recognize that we were always working towards reconciliation for our community. Not only economic reconciliation but reconciliation based on fixing a relationship that has historically left us behind,” said Bruce Achneepineskum, Chief of Marten Falls First Nation. “We are very excited for what this agreement represents, because it is not just an agreement that starts to move the Marten Falls Community Access Road towards construction, but it also represents a real and deeper partnership between Marten Falls and Ontario. This includes a commitment to build infrastructure in the community and start community readiness projects to prepare for the work ahead. This means that we build the road as well as our community infrastructure and capacity which was always our vision. This new chapter in our partnership with Ontario is the start of significant progress and prosperity for our First Nation and the region.”

Ontario is strengthening its partnership with Marten Falls First Nation through an agreement that reflects a government-to-government approach built on trust, respect and shared priorities. As a next step, Ontario and Marten Falls will continue working together on shared priorities, while supporting environmental review processes and collaboration with federal partners.

“This Community Partnership Agreement is a testament to our strong nation-to-nation partnership with Marten Falls First Nation,” said Minister Greg Rickford. “As our fourth Community Partnership Agreement this year, our government continues to build consensus on local priorities and shared legacy infrastructure as we continue advancing the next chapter of reconciliation.”

Ontario’s $39.5 million investment will flow to the community to support key milestones. The first will align with this year’s winter road season and will allow materials to be brought up for urgent community priorities, including community infrastructure and economic supports. The remaining funding will flow upon Marten Falls submitting the final MFCAR environmental assessment and will further support community priorities and critical infrastructure. In addition, funding will support local jobs and the procurement of materials and equipment needed to build priority projects.

The agreement is part of Ontario’s broader strategy to unlock the economic potential of the Ring of Fire while ensuring First Nations and northern communities reap the benefits of critical mineral development through community and economic partnerships that offer economic opportunities for generations. This initiative complements agreements signed this year with Aroland First Nation and Webequie First Nation and supports Ontario’s Critical Minerals Strategy to build an end-to-end critical minerals supply chain, with critical minerals mined and refined in Ontario, by Ontario workers.