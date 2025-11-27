Happenings at Wawa First United – November 27

Last Sunday was the Reign of Christ Sunday. We joined service with St.John’s United in Marathon and the guest Speaker was Melody Duncanson-Hales. She serves as Community of Faith Support Minister on the Canadian Shield Regional Council.

Here is a portion of her Sunday message.

“And is it true?

The most tremendous tale of all, seen in a stained-glass windows hue.

A baby in an ox’s stall, the maker of the stars and sea, became a child on earth. For me. That is the mystery that we stand before today. The one who holds the universe together also holds the hand of a dying thief. The creator of the Galaxy bends low to forgive those who hammer in the nails. The reign of Christ is not about the power that dominates, but about love that kneels. And as the church year turns, we now find ourselves on the edge of Advent, a season of waiting and hope. And so the story we tell today is, it is not over. It begins again. The cross and the cradle belong to the same story. The child we await in Bethlehem is the same Christ who reigns from the cross, the one whose throne is humility, whose crown is love, the maker of the stars and sea. Who became flesh, who chooses to dwell with us.

So what does it mean for us to belong to this Kingdom, to call ourselves citizens of Christ’s realm? Well, doesn’t it mean that we live differently from the world around us? Doesn’t it mean that we turn to loving when the world tells us to fear, that we turn to forgiveness when the world tells us to fight, that we turn to service when the world tells us to win at all costs?

Of course, it means holding things together, just as Christ holds all creation together, that we are called to mend what is torn, heal what is broken and carry one another in love.

I believe we catch glimpses of this Kingdom whenever people choose compassion over despair and mercy over vengeance, and hope over resignation.

Whenever we offer compassion instead of condemnation, we live as citizens of Christ’s realm. Whenever we forgive or welcome or stand beside someone in pain, we proclaim this Kin – dom. And this is no sentimental faith. It is a way of life that challenges all the false kings of our time, the idols of power and wealth and control, with the truth that only love and truth endure. And now, as the days shorten and the shadows deepen, our church’s story turns again toward the light.

Next week we will light the first Advent candle, a small flame of hope against the gathering dark. And today we remember the one who lights that flame, the one who reigns from a cross, who reconciles all things, who holds the universe together in love.

It is love that forgives, a love that endures, a love that holds the world together when everything else is falling apart. That love, Christ’s love, is our light in the shadowed places, our hope in uncertain time, and our calling in the days ahead.”

Sunday, November 30 – Advent 1

Scriptures:

Romans 13: 11-14 Wake up! The day is near.

Matthew 24: 36-44 No one knows the hour.

Lay Leader: Lorna Lay Reader: Diane

Announcements

We invite all faith seekers to join us on Sunday at 11. am. We will be celebrating Communion and the First Sunday of Advent, Hope.

United Church Women will be holding a Christmas carol sing with the patients at LDGH at 6:30 pm on December 1st.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet Dec. 6 in the Family Room at the church. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to come and join in fellowship and conversation. Materials can be supplied if needed.

Nov. 29 – International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Dec. 1 – World AIDS Day

Dec. 2 – International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

Dec. 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Dec. 5 – World Soil Day

Dec. 6 – National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Dec. 10 – Human Rights Day

s