Ontario Investing in Winter Roads Network

The Ontario government is connecting remote northern communities and creating opportunities for economic development by investing $8 million through the 2025-26 Winter Roads Program. The funding will help 32 remote First Nation communities and the Town of Moosonee build and operate approximately 3,200 kilometres of temporary winter roads that are used to deliver essential goods, connect to jobs and services and allow for inter-community participation in cultural events.

“The winter roads network is an economic lifeline for many northern communities,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Temporary winter roads provide more affordable transportation options for northern job creators and employers, as well as vital connections to all-season roads. Through this investment, we are helping Far North communities maximize their economic potential and improving quality of life for northerners.”

Some winter roads projects being funded this year include:

$452,099 for the community of Weenusk to build a winter road that is the only connection from the community to Fort Severn

$280,356 for the community of Wawakapewin to build a winter road to connect to Highway 599 which serves as a vital link for remote communities

$248,654 for the community of Sandy Lake to build a winter road that connects with the Deer Lake winter road system and the Keewaywin winter road, providing residents with a link to various communities

$117,336 for the community of Amimakee Wa Zhing #37 (Northwest Angle #37) to build a winter road from Windigo Island to Kenora, providing residents with the only road access to the city.

The winter roads network serves more than 24,000 people from about mid-January until the spring thaw. These important roads make it easier for remote communities to bring in essential goods and services, such as food, medical and construction supplies. Community members also use the network to access jobs, events, visit friends and family, and travel to health care and other appointments. They also provide more affordable transportation options for the mining industry, a key contributor to the northern economy.

“Our government is investing in the Winter Roads Program to improve and expand critical transportation infrastructure across the North,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “These temporary winter roads are vital connections that support economic development and increase access to essential resources for thousands of northerners, ensuring communities remain connected and keeping people and goods moving across the Far North.”

This investment is in addition to the $5 million the government has provided through the Bridges and Culverts Stream of the Winter Roads Program to remote First Nation communities to purchase and install pre-engineered bridges and culverts and to repair existing water-crossing structures along the winter roads network.

“Winter roads are crucial lifelines for northern and remote First Nations communities, providing access to essential goods, services and one another during the winter season,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships. “Our government recognizes the need for seasonally accessible infrastructure and remains committed to working with and supporting communities through targeted investments like that of the Winter Roads Program.”

“Safe travel routes between communities are essential to the quality of life in rural Ontario. The winter roads network plays a central part in creating safe and strong rural communities,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Rural Affairs. “With the Winter Roads Program, our government is ensuring that rural and remote northern communities across the province will be able to build and maintain roads needed to create and protect economic development opportunities and jobs in Ontario.”