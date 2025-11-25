Glitz Glam Generosity

The sparkle was unmistakable at our second annual Glam for Good Gala. An elegant, sold-out crowd arrived dressed to dazzle, embracing the evening’s glitz, glamour, and spirit of generosity.

Together, our guests helped raise just over $23,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships, and an exciting silent auction — funds that will help purchase 10 brand-new hospital beds for the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Throughout the night, attendees indulged in exquisite cuisine, lit up the dance floor, kept a close eye on their coveted auction items, and struck their most fabulous poses in the photo booth.

To everyone who sponsored, donated, cooked, volunteered, and attended — thank you for making the night shine. We can’t wait to celebrate with you again next year!

Your generous hearts are giving us all a healthy future.

Thank you

Merci

Miigwetch