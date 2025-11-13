Happenings at Wawa First United – November 13

A Remembrance Prayer:

In a world of uncertainty, let us turn to God, who laid the foundation of the universe, whose infinite moral arc bends toward the side of justice. Let us pray to God who steadies us as we pray;

Gracious God, on this day, we remember. We remember you as the Creator of the universe, who created us in your image, who breathed into us and gave us life. We also remember you as the one who heard the cries of your people suffering as slaves in Egypt, rescued them, helped them to cross the Red Sea, and gave them new laws to live by. We also remember your voice in the prophet who called for justice, especially for the lowest and the least in the society. We remember Jesus, his life, death, and compassion to us, we give you thanks and praise.

Loving God, we raise before you the concerns of our wold, broken, divided and under duress. Remember us as we seek ways to live through these disruptive times. Remember us as we strive to live in peace. Remember us, as we follow your ways by serving our neighbours with compassion and celebrating your presence even during these times. Holy God, remember those of us who are hurting, who are scared, who are despairing, and who are praying for a better world.

God of peace, we pray for our world, a world that still has not quite figured out how to live in peace. We pray for the soldiers who till have to fight, who still get injured, and who die. We pray for the people who live in conflict zones in various parts of our world. We pray for your wisdom especially to guide our leaders. Give us a vision as to how we can move toward your heavenly reality to come on earth.

Trusting in your goodness and your unfailing love, we pray in Jesus’ name. Amen

Won Hur, Ebenezer UC. Markham, Ont. Used with permission the Gathering Pentecost 2,2021

Creation Connection:

The prophet asks, “Who among you remembers the former glory?” Will there come a day when no one will remember the beauty of the earth as we have known it? Yet the prophet declares, “ Have courage.”

Sunday, Nov. 16 – Twenty-third after Pentecost

Isaiah 65:17-25 God shall create joy and delight; the wolf and the lamb together.

2 Thessalonians 3: 6-13 Do not weary in doing what is right

Luke 21: 5-19 Persecution in the days to come, trust God!

Lay Leader: Maria Lay Reader: Kaireen

Announcements:

We welcome all those who wish to come and worship with us. Service is at 11 a.m.

The Prayer Shawl Group will meet Nov.22, in the Family Room at 2 – 3:30 p.m. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. Supplies and help are available.

The Star of Lights will be turned on at the beginning of Advent, November 30th. If you would like to purchase a bulb in memory, please contact Maria Reid. A list of those kept in memory will be in our service bulletin each week of Advent.

Nov. 19 – World Toilet Day (a call to action for all those who don’t have places to go to bathroom or proper sanitation)

Nov. 20 – World Children’s Day

Nov. 21 – World Hello Day

Nov.22- (fourth Sunday) Ukrainian Famine and Genocide Memorial Day for Holodomor,”death and hunger”)