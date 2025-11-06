Split the Pot Early Bird Winner – Karlyne

Congratulations to Karlyne Andersen of Wawa who won $1,000 in September on the Split the Pot Lottery early bird draw. “I began playing Split the Pot to support our local hospital through the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation. It feels especially good to be a winner!”

Everyone benefits when they play Split the Pot Lottery!

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is proud to participate in this exciting and innovative lottery that supports Ontario’s hospital system while giving players a chance to win.

When someone buys a ticket, they can choose where the proceeds go. Players may direct their support to any participating hospital, including ours, or select the option to support all participating hospitals.

If a specific hospital foundation is chosen: all net proceeds from those ticket sales go directly to that hospital.

If All Participating Hospitals is selected: the net proceeds are shared evenly among every hospital partner in the Split the Pot program.

No matter which option players choose the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation benefits. Every ticket helps support vital capital needs at the Lady Dunn Health Centre — and that’s a win for our community. Split the Pot Lottery can be found at https://on.splitthepot.ca/

Your generous hearts – the key to our healthy future.