Ontario and Webequie First Nation Sign Historic Agreement to Unlock the Ring of Fire

Premier Doug Ford, Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Development and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships, and Webequie First Nation Chief Cornelius Wabasse signed a Community Partnership Agreement that will unlock economic development and speed up all-seasons road construction in the Ring of Fire while providing critical supports and community benefits for Webequie First Nation.

“This historic agreement is a massive milestone in our plan to protect Ontario, achieve economic reconciliation with First Nations and bring prosperity to Northern Ontario and across the province by unlocking the Ring of Fire,” said Premier Doug Ford. “I want to thank Chief Wabasse and Webequie First Nation for their partnership in getting this done, so we can build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy that can stand up to tariffs and anything else that comes our way. Now, we need the federal government to work with us to remove duplication so we can get shovels in the ground building these roads as soon as the ground thaws this coming spring.”

To support the government’s plan to protect Ontario, this agreement provides Webequie First Nation with up to $39.5 million for community infrastructure and supports and is a critical step in the development and construction of the proposed all-season Webequie Supply Road to the Ring of Fire. Through this agreement, Webequie First Nation will submit its final Environmental Assessment for the Webequie Supply Road in early January 2026. Pending approvals and consultations, construction will begin on the Webequie Supply Road in June 2026, subject to the federal government ending its duplicative impact assessments in the region. This road would help strengthen the local economy, create jobs and build a secure supply chain for manufacturing, while acting as a critical link to the Ring of Fire.

“The Webequie Supply Road is more than a road — it’s a pathway to opportunity, access and growth on our terms,” said Cornelius Wabasse, Chief of Webequie First Nation. “This Agreement with Ontario is a meaningful step in our ongoing work to lead development that supports our community’s well-being, strengthens our infrastructure, upholds Webequie First Nation’s way of life and creates lasting economic opportunities for our people.”

This agreement builds on more than a decade of collaborative work between the province and Webequie First Nation. As a next step, Ontario and Webequie First Nation will work together to design a partnership model to guide the planning, development and upkeep of the proposed all-season road. The approach will reflect environmental priorities outlined through the environmental assessment led by Webequie First Nation, consider land access interests and seek coordination with the federal government.

“This historic agreement is reflective of our nation-to-nation partnership, and the leadership of Chief Wabasse and Webequie First Nation,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships. “We are writing the next important chapter of First Nations economic reconciliation by investing in infrastructure, essential services and road access to legacy projects like the Ring of Fire. In partnership, we are positioning Ontario as the global leader in sustainable mineral development and an economic powerhouse.”

Ontario’s $39.5 million investment will address urgent community priorities identified by the Webequie First Nation, including resources for mental health and social supports and a new indoor multipurpose facility for sports, recreation and social gathering. In addition, funding will support local jobs and the procurement of materials and equipment needed to begin early work for the road to the Ring of Fire. The agreement will also rebuild and upgrade the community airport, which will serve as a regional transportation hub and explore additional all-season road links for Webequie First Nation to the rest of the province.

This agreement is part of the government’s broader strategy to unlock the economic potential of the Ring of Fire region while ensuring First Nation and northern communities reap the benefits of critical mineral development through partnerships that offer economic opportunities spanning generations. This initiative complements the Shared Prosperity Agreement with Aroland First Nation and supports Ontario’s Critical Minerals Strategy to build an end-to-end critical minerals supply chain, with critical minerals mined and refined in Ontario, by Ontario workers.