Between the Covers – October 28

It has been a busy week and Thursday evening, we had the pleasure of listening to the music and vocals of Alex Charbonneau and Graham Murray Sears and surprise guest Dawn Charbonneau. We are absolutely thankful that they were able to celebrate Ontario Public Library Week with us by sharing their amazing talents. They are musicians, vocalists and songwriters! Thank you to all who came out to listen and enjoy a wonderful evening with these amazing people. We are hoping to do it again soon, so be sure to follow us!

What an exciting Coffee & Culture with Johanna! We learned about the new discovery of runestones in the Wawa area.

The carving is an inscription and likely was written in futhark characters (a runic script which was used in northern Europe and Scandinavia). In 2019, arrangements were made by OCARE to have Dr. Williams and Loraine Jensen (President of the American Association for Runic Studies) visit the site with members of OCARE and our local Wawa historian Johanna Rowe.

During the October visit, it was confirmed that the inscription was indeed a runic inscription, but was not Viking in nature, nor was it a hoax. According to Dr. Williams, the deeply carved runes represent a Swedish-language version of the Lord’s Prayer. What an exciting discovery!

The location is not being disclosed until proper precautions are taken to preserve the site and do further explorations. Thank you to everyone who attended. We had a wonderful audience and thank you to Johanna, for sharing this amazing discovery with us.

We had a busy Tot Time on Wednesday morning! Thank you to our wonderful friends at Early ON and Jocelyn for joining us and reading to the little ones. We then went to the craft table and had fun colouring a pumpkin and adding some fun Fall and Hallowe’en stickers to it. Of course, we had play time and social time. Join us for Tot Time on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

October Celebrations are winding down. Until the end of the month you can still:

Pick up the Colouring Contest Page for your kids. Submit the picture and have the kids tell us what they like about the library Show Us Your Library Card event. Come in and show us your library card and get your name in for a draw prize. If you don’t have a library card or it is lost, now is the time to get a new one and qualify for the draw prize! It is all FREE! All Book and Movie Sales this month are being donated to the Alzheimer’s Society! Help us make a difference.

On October 31st, come into the library today and show us your Hallowe’en costume. There will be a treat, and we will enter your name for a Halloween surprise!

Join us for Sleepy Time, Story Time on November 6th beginning at 6 p.m. The Wawa Public Library is partnering with The Early ON Centre. This is an interactive event and parents attend and participate with their children. There will be a story, a craft and a snack! Kids can come in their pjs and get comfy on the reading pillows.

Together we Read! No Holds, No Waits until November 2nd. Download on you LIBBY app

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are “The Killing Stones by Ann Cleeves, “Final Orbit” by Chris Hadfield, “The Iron Storm Clive Cussler” by Jack Du Brul and “What Kind of Paradise” by Janelle Brown.

En Français, nous avons “La fille de la foudre” par Gabrielle Boulianne-Tremblay.

New Movies on the Shelf this week are “Superman”, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, “The Equalizer 3” starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning and for the whole family, we have “Lilo & Stitch” starring Sydney Agudong and Zach Galifianakis. Also new to the WII is Zumba Fitness Party!

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Green Mile” by Stephen King.

At Cold Mountain Penitentiary, along the lonely stretch of cells known as the Green Mile, condemned killers such as ‘Billy the Kid’ Wharton and the possessed Eduard Delacroix await death strapped in ‘Old Sparky’. But good or evil, innocent or guilty, prisoner or guard, none has ever seen the brutal likes of the new prisoner, John Coffey, sentenced to death for raping and murdering two young girls. Is Coffey a devil in human form? Or is he a far, far different kind of being?

There are more wonders in heaven and hell than anyone at Cold Mountain can imagine and one of those wonders might just have stepped in amongst them.

AFTER SCHOOL CLUBS are underway!

Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the month of October, Tuesday is Craft and Story Club, Wednesday is Drawing Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game Club! We look forward to another school year of fun programming! Stop in and pick up a pamphlet. For more information call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290!

Dungeons & Dragons are back! Join Eric on Tuesdays from 4:40 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Wawa Area Victims Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.