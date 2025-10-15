Between the Cover – October 13th

October is here and we are busy at the Library. We are celebrating Canadian Library Month as well as First Nations Public Library Week from October 5th until October 11th and Ontario Public Library Week from October 19th until October 25th. October is also Dyslexia Awareness Month. We are also supporting Alzheimer’s and Dementia by donating all used books and DVD sales to the Alzheimer Society.

Throughout the month of October, you can:

Pick up the Colouring Contest Page for your kids. Submit the picture and have the kids tell us what they like about the library. Show Us Your Library Card event. Come in and show us your library card and get your name in for a draw prize. If you don’t have a library card or it is lost, now is the time to get a new one and qualify for the draw prize! It is all FREE! All Book and Movie Sales this month are being donated to the Alzheimer’s Society! Help us make a difference. Check out the calendar for all the activities going on this month!

Paint Day with Christina@Shkode Ma’iingan! What a great way to celebrate the start of First Nations Public Library Week! A huge thank you to Christina for sharing her amazing artistic talent and her beautiful teachings with us. We learned a lot about Makwa and the Eagle Feather and how we are bound together with nature. It was a wonderful afternoon learning new painting techniques and gaining confidence and the results were spectacular. To top off the afternoon, the Eagle Medicine Singers gathered to sing and drum. It was beautiful and so moving and uplifting. Feeling the heartbeat of the drum is so comforting! Thank you to Adrienne, Waseya and Christina for sharing with us! Chi Miigwech.

Mark it Read (Red) Social for October’s Dyslexia Awareness Month! Join us on Friday, October 17th, 2025, as we highlight our decodable book collection. If you are not sure what a decodable book is, stop in, join us for coffee or tea and browse through the collection! Help us to bring awareness to Dyslexia. Everyone has a Right to Read!

Join us for Coffee and Culture on Wednesday, October 22nd beginning at 6 p.m. Johanna will be sharing Runestone Discovery Story. You don’t want to miss it!

Music Night with Graham Murray Sears & Alex Charbonneau on Thursday, October 23, from 6 – 8 p.m. You don’t want to miss this night of singing, music and laughter with Graham and Alex! Come on in and help us celebrate Ontario Public Library Week!

Remember that all book and DVD sales are being donated to the Alzheimer's Society throughout the month of October!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week is “End Game” by Jeffrey Archer, “The Doorman” by Chris Pavone, “Chasing Evil” by John Edward and “A Slowly Dying Cause” by Elizabeth George.

En Français, nous avons “Je m’appelle Léo Tome 1” par Louise Tremblay D’Essiambre.

Staff Pick of the Week – “Treasure State” by C.J. Box., (from Goodreads).

Private Investigator Cassie Dewell’s business is thriving, and her latest case puts her on the hunt for a slippery con man who’s disappeared somewhere in the “treasure state”. A wealthy Florida widow has accused him of absconding with her fortune and wants Cassie to find him and get it back. The trail takes Cassie to Anaconda, Montana, a quirky former copper mining town that’s the perfect place to reinvent yourself. As the case develops, Cassie begins to wonder if her client is telling her everything.

On top of that, Cassie is also working what’s easily one of her strangest assignments ever. A poem that promises buried treasure to one lucky adventurer has led to a cutthroat competition and five deaths among treasure-hunters. But Cassie’s client doesn’t want the treasure. Instead, he claims to be the one who hid the gold and wrote the poem. And he’s hired Cassie to try to find him. Between the two cases, Cassie has her hands full.

In Montana, a killer view can mean more than just the scenery, and Cassie knows much darker things hide behind the picturesque landscape of Big Sky Country. Treasure State, C. J. Box’s highly anticipated follow-up to The Bitterroots , is full of more twists and turns than the switchbacks through the Anaconda Range.

New Movies on the Shelf this week are “The Last of Us” starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, “The Last Rodeo” starring Neal McDonough and Ruve McDonough, and “Disney Lilo & Stitch” starring Sydney Agudong and Zach Galifianakis.

Our After-School Programs have begun! Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the month of October, Tuesday is Craft and Story Club, Wednesday is Drawing Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game Club! We look forward to another school year of fun programming! Stop in and pick up a pamphlet. For more information call the library at 705-856-2244, ext 290!

Dungeons & Dragons is back! Join us every Tuesday for D&D with Eric! Limited space available.

MAKERSPACE STATION

Don’t forget to check out our Makerspace Station!! Thanks to a wonderful donation earlier this year from Nextbridge East-West Tie Line, we have our Makerspace Station ready! Makerspace equipment is for in-library use, by the public! So, if you have a quick sewing job to do or if you have a t-shirt to spice up with a picture or need a 3D Print, stop at the Wawa Public Library and check it out!

POKEMON CLUB! If you are interested in trading cards or battling decks or joining raids in Pokemon Go! Check out the Pokemon Club! Come with a fully charged phone or tablet, or a battle-ready deck, or with your pristine trading cards and have some fun! See you then!

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL DAY USE PARK PASSES are available at the Wawa Public Library! Borrowers must have a valid library card and their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information! A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card!!

BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANTOOK: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

CANTOOK LIBRARY: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: The next Library Board meeting will be on October 20th, 2025, at the Wawa Public Library at 12pm! We ask that if you have flu and cold symptoms, you do not attend!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for The Wawa Area Victims Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, socks and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active! The library provides all the materials for the donated items. If you are a senior and you are interested in knitting for the community, you are welcome to join us!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle, we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

LIBBY: Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books, audiobooks and MAGAZINES! Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips, and it is FREE for library card holders! Download it today!

MAGAZINES- We have a great selection of print magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one-week lending, and the older ones are three week-lending. There is something for everyone! All you need is your library card!

COMPUTER USE is available to patrons. We have two computers available for use and two workspaces if a patron would like to bring in their own laptop or tablet. Free WIFI is available. If you do not have a library card, there is a fee of $1.00/half hour for the use of a computer. We are sanitizing each workspace after use.

COLLECTIONS: We have a great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more available for checkout. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection.

CNIB: For the visually impaired, we have a Daisy Reader available for check-out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books and PLAYAWAYS.

SERVICES: The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD. For more information call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us at [email protected].

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books. What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP: Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. All you need to provide is proof of residency. That would include any document or piece of identification that states both your name and street address. Membership forms can be found on our website at wawa.olsn.ca or come in and sign up at the Wawa Public Library. All are welcome!

BOOK DROP: Our drop box is in place for all returns. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books.

LIBRARY HOURS –The library is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11:00am-7:00 pm, Friday from 11:00am-5:00pm and Saturday from 11:00am-2:00pm. We are closed Sunday and Monday and all holidays!