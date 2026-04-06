Thank You for the BeaverBot!

Thank you to the Algoma Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (Sir James Dunn Wawa) for your generous donation to the Wawa Public Library. This donation funded most of the cost of this new BeaverBot and the balance is thanks to all of the small donations we receive.

Beaver Bot cutter is a tool that lets children safely transform everyday cardboard into anything they can dream up, from graphics and castles to endless creative possibilities! The BeaverBot is able to cut regular paper, fabric and cardboard!

This will be a great asset to all our craft programs! Thank you to Algoma ETFO!