Between the Covers – April 6th

Join us on Thursday, April 23rd for a Gospel Music Night Sing-a-long at 6 p.m. Members of local Church choirs will be here to lead us in song. This promises to be a night of uplifting music and togetherness. We will be singing those wonderful hymns, like Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art and much more. Everyone is welcome.

New Books this week are “Kin” by Tayari Jones, “When I Kill You” by B.A. Paris, “The Astral Library” by Kate Quinn and “The Brain Never Sleeps-Why We Dream and What It Means for our Health” by Karen Van Kampen. En Français, nous avons “Le voyage de l’espoir Tome 2 Je reviendrai” par Josée Ouimet.

Staff Pick of the week: “The Lost Wife” by Alison Richman.

There on her forearm, next to a small brown birthmark, were six tattooed numbers. ‘Do you remember me now?’ he asked, trembling. She looked at him again, as if giving weight and bone to a ghost. ‘Lenka, it’s me,’ he said. ‘Josef. Your husband.’

During the last moments of calm in prewar Prague, Lenka, a young art student, falls in love with Josef. They marry – but soon, like so many others, they are torn apart by the currents of war. In America Josef becomes a successful obstetrician and raises a family, though he never forgets the wife he thinks died in the camps.

But in the Nazi ghetto of Terez – and later in Auschwitz – Lenka has survived, relying on her skills as an artist and the memories of a husband she believes she will never see again. Now, decades later, an unexpected encounter in New York brings Lenka and Josef back together.

From the comfort of life in Prague before the occupation to the horrors of Nazi Europe, The Lost Wife explores the endurance of first love, the resilience of the human spirit and our capacity to remember.

New Movies on the shelf – “Anaconda” starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, “One of Them Days” starring Keke Palmer and Sza and “Six Feet Under-The Complete Second Season” starring Peter Krause (Nate), Michael C. Hall (David.

After School Clubs: We hope you can join us.Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the month of April, Tuesday is Craft and Story Club, Wednesday is Lego Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game Club. Stop in and pick up a pamphlet. For more information call the library.

Saturday Mahjong with Dave: We have a new game table. Come in and check it out! April 11th and April 25th. Save these Dates.

Dungeons and Dragons: Eric is your Dungeon Master every Tuesday from 4:30 – 5:30, and will coordinate the game play. Limited space available.

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Wawa Area Victims Services. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded.

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library.

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat. If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle, we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out.

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.