OPP – Officer Dies in Line of Duty UPDATED

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a secondary collision involving two police vehicles in connection with the on-duty death of an OPP officer in Cobourg.

On Monday, April 27, 2026, shortly after 5:30 p.m., members of the Northumberland OPP responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 eastbound near Burnham Street North. OPP Sergeant Brandon Malcolm was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While officers were responding to the initial incident, two OPP cruisers were involved in a secondary collision with a stopped passenger vehicle on Highway 401 westbound near the primary collision scene. Three OPP officers were transported to a local hospital as a precaution and have since been released. No other injuries were reported.

Highway 401 was closed in both directions between County Road 28 and Burnham Street for the initial investigation and has since reopened.

The investigation continues into the secondary collision and the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident, which is being investigated in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by the OPP Traffic Management and Enforcement Team, as well as OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with any information or video footage in relation to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

ABOUT SERGEANT BRANDON MALCOLM

OPP Sergeant Brandon Malcolm joined the OPP in June 2020 and served his entire career with the Northumberland Detachment. The 33-year-old was an accomplished and proud member of the OPP Golden Helmets. He was highly respected and trusted as a leader who fostered a supportive environment. His quiet confidence, professionalism and strong work ethic made him an integral part of the OPP.

The OPP is assisting Sergeant Malcolm’s family as they deal with this tragedy. We acknowledge the impact of this tragic loss and extend our thoughts to everyone affected by this devastating incident. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders and community members for the compassion and support you have demonstrated to the OPP during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements are still in the early stages. More information will be released as it becomes available.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is releasing the identity of the officer who died in the line of duty in Cobourg this afternoon.

On Monday, April 27, 2026, shortly after 5:30 p.m., members of the Northumberland OPP responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 near Burnham Street North. A member of the OPP was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officer has been identified as Sergeant Brandon Malcolm, who joined the OPP in June 2020 and served his entire career with the Northumberland Detachment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by the OPP Traffic Management and Enforcement Team, as well as OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Highway 401 remains closed in both directions between County Road 28 and Burnham Street in Cobourg.

Anyone with any information or video footage in relation to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.