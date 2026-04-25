East Algoma OPP – New Victim Services Programming Now Available

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce new victim services programming now available to survivors of sexual violence in the East Algoma area.

Through strong collaboration between the OPP, the North Shore Health Network, the Town of Blind River, Mississauga First Nation, and the Huron Shores Family Health Team, survivors of sexual violence can now access confidential, victim centred and trauma-informed care at the Blind River site of the North Shore Health Network.

Until now, sexual assault evidence kit services, along with associated medical and support services, were not available in East Algoma communities. Survivors were required to travel outside the area to access care, creating significant barriers that are not typically faced in urban areas. These barriers disproportionately affected rural residents and many marginalized individuals, resulting in inequitable access to critical services.

With the introduction of this new programming, that gap is now being addressed. This initiative reflects the dedication of local health care professionals and community partners to ensuring survivors can access timely, compassionate care close to home.

As a result of this partnership, survivors of sexual violence can attend the North Shore Health Network’s Blind River site and expect:

Care provided with discretion, dignity, respect, and without judgement

The option to receive care without automatically involving police

Survivors remain in control of whether police are contacted

Access to specially trained staff, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year round

Full control and choice throughout the sexual assault evidence kit process

Access to new, comfortable clothing at no cost if personal items are collected as evidence

Timely access to medications that may help prevent sexually transmitted infections, including HIV

Services provided at no cost to survivors aged 16 and older

The option to be connected with local support services and resources within the community

“I am proud of the strong collaboration between our community and health care partners who came together with a solution focused approach to ensure survivors of sexual violence in East Algoma have access to timely, meaningful, and accessible care. This program aligns with the OPP’s victim centred and trauma informed approach and demonstrates what is possible when we work together with a shared commitment to our communities. Survivors of sexual violence are not alone, and this partnership sends a clear message that their community cares and support is available.” – Inspector Tyler Sturgeon, Commander, East Algoma Detachment

If you have experienced sexual assault, support is available. For more information about services, please contact the North Shore Health Network at 705 356 2265 or 1 888 425 0321.

Additional support is also available through Victim Services of Algoma by calling

705- 945-6905 or 1-888-822-7792. More information can be found at www.victimservicesalgoma.ca.

In an emergency, call 9-1-1.