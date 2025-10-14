Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 14

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 13.

Haliburton 43 (HAL043) is 5 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre northwest of Edward Lake. This fire is not under control.

Two additional fires were confirmed in the evening hours of October 12 following the previous update.

North Bay 41 (NOR041) was 0.1 hectares in size and located on a small island on Wauquimakog Lake. This fire is now out.

North Bay 42 (NOR042) was 0.1 hectares in size and located on the southeast shore of Pine Lake. This fire is now out.

At the time of this update there are 7 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Two of these fires are not under control, 4 are under control, and 1 is being observed.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region. The areas from north of Timmins to James Bay and from Kawartha Lakes north to Mattawa and Pembroke have a high fire hazard.