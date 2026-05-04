East Algoma OPP – Trio Arrested and suspected drugs seized

On Thursday, April 30, 2026, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance from members of the East Algoma OPP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at an apartment on Woodward Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

Police seized more than 30 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $3,040, along with 5.5 suspected Percocet pills valued at $25, approximately $1,800 in Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia and two cell phones.

Prior to 9:15 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Woodward Avenue and seized more than nine grams of suspected crack cocaine, with an estimated street value of $960. The driver and passenger, both linked to the apartment, were arrested.

The passenger, Ann Marie LAFORGE, 54 years old from Spanish was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine – two counts

The driver, Michael WEEKS, 53 years old from Blind River was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine – two counts

Both the driver and passenger are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 4, 2026.

Keshaun HALOVICH, 24 years old from Scarborough was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking -opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on May 1, 2026.