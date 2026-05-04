East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after teen threatened

A 40-year-old person is facing charges after threatening a teenager in Blind River.
On April 30, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats complaint on Woodward Avenue in the Town of Blind River.
Police determined a group of teenagers were in front of a restaurant when an adult approached them, singled out one of the youths, and threatened to physically harm the teen.
Jessica MIDDAUGH, 40 years old from Blind River was charged with:
- Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 4, 2026.
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