Mayor Melanie Pilon Launches Re-Election Campaign

Mayor Melanie Pilon has officially filed her nomination papers, launching her campaign for re-election and committing to build on the strong momentum achieved over the past four years.

“We’ve made real progress—securing investment, strengthening partnerships, and delivering results.,” said Pilon. This is not the time to start over. Consistent leadership matters, and I’m ready to keep moving Wawa forward.”

Throughout her term, Pilon has delivered results that matter to the citizens of Wawa, including:

Advancing a Community Improvement Plan and revitalizing Broadway;

Advocating for increased highway maintenance and improved winter service standards;

Supporting key initiatives such as the marina divestiture, Mission Park renewal, and implementation of the Municipal Accommodation Tax;

Securing funding for housing-enabling infrastructure, including the creation of six new affordable rental units.

Pilon’s leadership has earned her appointments to key provincial and national bodies, including the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund – Reconciliation Table. She also serves as Chair of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) – Indigenous Advisory Council and maintains strong connections with regional partners, including the Northeast Superior Mayors Group.

Looking ahead, Mayor Pilon is focused on continuing to deliver on Wawa’s Strategic Plan through a commitment to collaborative, human-centred leadership. Key priorities include advancing infrastructure renewal, strengthening community well-being, addressing housing needs, and driving tourism and economic development.

For updates, or to share your questions or priorities please call 705-255-7747 or contact [email protected].