PM Carney meets with European leaders & Ukraine President Zelenskyy

May 4, 2026

Yerevan, Armenia

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, joined other leaders, including the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for a meeting convened by the President of France and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to discuss ongoing support to Ukraine.

The leaders discussed the latest developments in Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s aggression, including the battlefield situation, and President Zelenskyy’s ongoing efforts to secure a just and lasting peace. They agreed that the security, sovereignty, and prosperity of Ukraine is integral for wider transatlantic security.

The leaders committed to working together to provide ongoing multifaceted support for Ukraine, as well as robust security guarantees, economic recovery measures, and defence production.

Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast support for Ukraine and its willingness to contribute to the success of the peace process.

The leaders underscored that Ukraine and its people deserve a prosperous, independent, and sovereign future, free from fear of future Russian aggression.

They agreed to remain in close contact.