Monday Morning News – May 4th

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization into its next chapter. The CBHC is becoming more than just a museum, it has become an education centre and community hub, and it will be interesting to see what new goals it will achieve.

2026 Census, which begins today, May 4th across Canada. Every household will receive a census letter that

The census provides high-quality information that helps Canadians make important decisions that affect their families, their neighborhoods, and their businesses.