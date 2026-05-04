Monday Morning News – May 4th

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this morning. A few showers beginning early this morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40. High 8. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 1.
News Tidbits:
-
The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization into its next chapter. The CBHC is becoming more than just a museum, it has become an education centre and community hub, and it will be interesting to see what new goals it will achieve.
- Thunder Bay Students for Change, a grassroots coalition of students and
community members will host a “Save OSAP: Empowering Students” event on May 8 from 6:30 p.m. to
8:30 p.m. at the OPSEU Thunder Bay building (326 Memorial Ave). The event will include opening remarks from students and community speakers, followed by a panel discussion and breakout conversations focused on organizing and next steps for advocacy.
- It’s time for the 2026 Census, which begins today, May 4th across Canada. Every household will receive a census letter that provides instructions on how to complete the questionnaire. The census provides high-quality information that helps Canadians make important decisions that affect their families, their neighborhoods, and their businesses.
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