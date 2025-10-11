East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges laid after driver avoids RIDE Check

A person was charged after police conducted a Reduce Impaired Drivers Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check on Queen Avenue.

On October 9, 2025, at approximately 12:00 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed an oncoming small white car conduct a U-turn and proceed to travel away from the stop location. As a result, police conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver. An odour of alcoholic beverage was emanating from the driver’s breath and they displayed signs of alcohol impairment. They were subsequently arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Lawrence PAYETTE, 29-years-old, from Mississauga First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 4, 2025.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.