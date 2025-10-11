East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Breath Sample Refusal

On October 10, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on Highway 17, Huron Shores, when a blue hatchback car was observed to be lane wandering. The car was subsequently stopped and driver was spoken to. A strong odour of alcoholic beverage was emanating from the driver’s breath and a beer can was observed by their foot. The driver was arrested and the car was towed and impounded.

Ryan DERASP, 37-years-old, from North Shore Township was charged with – Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 4, 2025.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.