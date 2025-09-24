Happenings at Wawa First United – September 24

Luke 16:1-13 The parable of the dishonest manager

Is it a proper thing to be dishonest at work and then be rewarded for your shrewdness? It doesn’t sound right to us, but Luke tells us a story in which that happens. Jesus comes to us in order to reverse the existing order of things. Luke is full of situations in which the status quo is questioned and shifted. In this parable, a new relationship with others and with money is created. The manager’s shrewdness and generosity bring greater equality of wealth-based power within society. The manager, however, has some self-serving reasons for his generosity to those who work the employer’s land. Should he make his employer angry with his actions and lose his job, he will have grateful friends who will take him in. The importance of community in Christ is emphasized.

Perhaps, scholars have theorized, the boss isn’t upset because the manager has reduced his own commission in the debts owed and it really doesn’t make a difference to the boss in the long run. So, it’s win all around! Under all these puzzling layers is a major understanding. We cannot serve God and wealth equally. Through Christ, we are called to share our wealth, overturning established hierarchies and developing new friendships and priorities.

Creation Connection:

Creation asks: Journey lightly upon me!

The earth and sea contain gardens that need to be tended. The sky needs to be kept clean. How are we doing? Are we reaping what has been sown by humankind? And how’s that going for us? Is there a balm we can offer?

(The Gathering, Pentecost 2, 2025)

Sunday, September 28th, Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Scripture Readings:

Jeremiah: 32:1-3a,6-15 Houses, fields, and vineyards shall again be purchased

1 Timothy 6:6-19 The love of money; fight the good fight

Luke 16:19-31 The rich man and Lazarus

Announcements:

First United will be sharing Sunday Service with St. John’s United in Marathon next Sunday. (28th). We will also be celebrating Communion. We invite all those who are faith searchers to join us in our time of worship.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on September 27th from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. in the Family Room at the church. All knitters and crocheters are welcome. Materials can be supplied if needed and help in knitting or crocheting will be offered if needed.

The Thrift Shop will open on Oct. 2nd. Please do not give any more donations, we are very full. Thanks

t