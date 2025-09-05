Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 5

Ontario has responded to a request made through CIFFC to provide a tanker package to support wildland firefighting efforts in Newfoundland & Labrador. The tanker package includes 2 CL415 waterbombers with a Birddog and Air Attack Officer.
Photo by AAO Carney McConnachie.

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 4.

  • North Bay 20 (NOR020) is located approximately 3.0 kilometres southwest of the Highway 63 and Koko Lake Road Junction. The 0.5-hecatre fire is currently being held.

At the time of this update there are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires, 2 are being held and 1 is under control.

Following widespread rainfall, the wildland fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region except for a small area of moderate hazard around Temiskaming Shores.

