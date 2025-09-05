Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 5

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 4.

North Bay 20 (NOR020) is located approximately 3.0 kilometres southwest of the Highway 63 and Koko Lake Road Junction. The 0.5-hecatre fire is currently being held.

At the time of this update there are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires, 2 are being held and 1 is under control.

Following widespread rainfall, the wildland fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region except for a small area of moderate hazard around Temiskaming Shores.