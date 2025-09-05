There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 4.
- North Bay 20 (NOR020) is located approximately 3.0 kilometres southwest of the Highway 63 and Koko Lake Road Junction. The 0.5-hecatre fire is currently being held.
At the time of this update there are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires, 2 are being held and 1 is under control.
Following widespread rainfall, the wildland fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region except for a small area of moderate hazard around Temiskaming Shores.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 5 - September 5, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 4 - September 4, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 3 - September 3, 2025