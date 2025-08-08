Poilievre unveils Canadian Sovereignty Act

August 7, 2025

Pierre Poilievre unveiled the Canadian Sovereignty Act and call to action, a plan to counter illegal foreign tariffs and get Canada back to work.

In a time of global uncertainty, Canada must be strong, united and ready to build. “The Canadian Sovereignty Act unites us to stand up for our country, our workers and our sovereignty,” said Poilievre. “We’re ready to work with anyone, from any party, to make that happen.”

In recent weeks, President Trump has imposed a series of new tariffs on key Canadian exports. The tariffs are unjust, illegal and deeply damaging to workers, businesses and economies on both sides of the border.

“Let’s be clear: President Trump is the one putting these tariffs on Canadians, but Mark Carney is the one who promised Canadians he could ‘handle him’ and ‘win’,” Poilievre continued.

The Prime Minister told Canadians he’d get a deal at the G7, then a deal by July 21st, then by August 1st. Today, Canada doesn’t have a deal or a timeline for one. The Prime Minister is accountable for the expectations he set for himself. It’s time for the Liberal Government to stop talking and start acting.

“Ambition means rejecting the tyranny of the status quo – I know the Prime Minister agrees” said Poilievre. On election night, Mark Carney stated, “we will need to think big and act bigger. We will need to do things previously thought impossible at speeds we haven’t seen in generations.”

Conservatives will ensure Prime Minister Carney’s actions meet the ambition of his words. That is why, today, Pierre Poilievre announced the Canadian Sovereignty Act, which calls on the Government to:

1. Repeal the Liberal growth-blocking laws:

Bill C-69 , which made it nearly impossible to build pipelines and mines.

, which made it nearly impossible to build pipelines and mines. Bill C-48 , which banned oil tankers on Canada’s west coast.

, which banned oil tankers on Canada’s west coast. The industrial carbon tax , which raises costs on everything for all Canadians.

, which raises costs on everything for all Canadians. The oil and gas cap that kills jobs.

that kills jobs. The EV sales mandate that will increase the price of a gas-powered car by $20,000.

that will increase the price of a gas-powered car by $20,000. The Plastics Ban that blocks growth.

that blocks growth. The Liberal censorship law targeting energy companies, which gags producers from defending their work and promoting Canadian energy.

2. Reward Those Who Build

Introduce the Canada First Reinvestment Tax Cut to eliminate capital gains tax on reinvestments in Canada.

to eliminate capital gains tax on reinvestments in Canada. Pay Free Trade Bonuses to provincial governments that open markets to fellow Canadians.

3. Protect Canadian Innovation

Require the Minister of Industry to present plans to Parliament to keep Canada’s inventions, discoveries and innovations from being sold off to other countries. We must have economic sovereignty in the modern economy, which is increasingly based on intangibles, like intellectual property.

In addition to the Act, we must get projects moving quickly. This new Act, combined with the extraordinary powers the Liberal Government has, means they no longer have any excuse to stop projects. Conservatives are issuing a call to action to get shovels in the ground on at least:

Two major pipelines

A road to the Ring of Fire

One new greenfield LNG Project

All by March 14th, the one-year anniversary of Carney taking office.

These are projects that will move Canadian energy to market, create jobs, and strengthen our sovereignty. The Liberal Government must accomplish this while respecting Indigenous rights by upholding Section 35 of the Constitution Act.

Conservatives reiterate their standing offer to help the Liberal government secure the best deal for Canada, regain access to US markets and remove tariffs. While this offer has yet to be accepted, it remains open.

Conservatives will introduce a motion in the fall sitting of Parliament and encourage all parties to pass the Act at the earliest opportunity.

“This is a test of leadership,” Poilievre concluded. “I am calling on Prime Minister Carney to do what he promised, build at a scale we haven’t seen in generations and work with Conservatives to restore Canada’s sovereignty in the face of American threats.”