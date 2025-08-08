Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 8

There was one new fire confirmed by the evening of August 7:

Cochrane 18 (COC018) is 1000 hectares and located approximately 25 kilometres north of Opinnagau Lake. The fire is being observed.

There are 11 active fires in the northeast region; All of which are being observed.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high in the Northeast Region. There is an extreme hazard in the areas of Kawartha Highlands, Mississagi River, Temiskaming Shores, and east of Grundy Lake.