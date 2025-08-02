Conservatives Will Help Get A Deal

The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, released the following statement on trade negotiations with the United States:

“Conservatives share Canadians’ disappointment that a deal with the United States was not reached by the August 1st deadline. Canada faces more U.S. tariffs than ever before, and we stand united with all workers facing devastation from unjustified tariffs on steel, aluminum, softwood, auto and agriculture. These deeply misguided policies will hurt families and businesses on both sides of the border.

“Conservatives call for policies to take back control of our economic future by breaking our dependence on the U.S. We call on the Liberals to repeal their anti-development laws, and cut taxes on work, energy, investment and home building to make our economy strong, self-reliant and sovereign. We will always put Canada first by working with all parties to get a deal that ends the tariffs and protects our sovereignty.”