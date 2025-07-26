Ontario Funding Forest Biomass Innovation

The Government of Ontario is investing over $6.2 million under the Forest Biomass Program in eight research, innovation and modernization initiatives throughout Northwest Ontario. The program funds projects that sustainably harvest more wood from Crown forests, increase regional economic growth and find new uses for underused wood and mill by-products, known as forest biomass.

This latest round of investment follows recent announcements of Forest Biomass Program funding by Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products, in May and early July.

Innovative Bioproduct Manufacturing funding stream

The Centre for Research and Innovation in the Bioeconomy (Thunder Bay) is receiving $5,000,000 to develop and commercialize new bioproducts and promote forest sector growth by supporting CRIBE’s “Growing Ontario: Sustainable Wood-Based Materials for the Future” initiative.

Indigenous Bioeconomy Partnerships funding stream

Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek (Sand Point First Nation) is receiving $250,000 to support the ongoing development of a community district heating system by funding a study of local biomass supply and purchasing equipment to convert forest biomass to fuel.

Lake Nipigon Forest Management Inc. (Hurkett) is receiving $250,000 to secure an accessible supply of forest biomass for local development by supporting licensing, planning and development of a wood storage and merchandising yard for a regional biohub.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninugug First Nation (Big Trout Lake) is receiving $249,544 to increase community forestry capacity by funding training activities, purchasing equipment and developing a 10-year operational plan for forestry.

Pikangikum First Nation (Pikangikum First Nation) is receiving $160,996 to develop a 10-year operational forestry plan and train community members on forest health, sustainable harvesting practices, equipment maintenance and safety protocols.

Exploring Biomass Pathways funding stream

White River Forest Products (White River) is receiving $130,000 to promote regional biomass use by studying the replacement of an on-site boiler with a combined heat and pyrolysis energy plant, which could produce marketable products like biochar and biocoal.

Biopower (Atikokan) is receiving $100,000 to expand green energy production by funding a study of forest biomass as a potential source of renewable diesel, with the potential to significantly benefit Atikokan’s regional economy.

Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper (Thunder Bay) is receiving $87,750 to support the facility’s modernization by funding two studies assessing current technology and designing upgrades to the current boiler, fibre recovery and sludge processing systems.

Since its launch in May 2023, the Forest Biomass Program has committed over $45 million in targeted investments to more than 55 projects, creating forest sector business opportunity and accelerating forest biomass innovation.