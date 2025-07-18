Ford’s college cuts put the future of the next generation at serious risk

NDP Shadow Minister for Colleges, Universities, Research, Excellence & Security, MPP Peggy Sattler (London West) is calling on the government to immediately step in with sustainable funding to stem the loss of thousands of college faculty and staff positions before more damage is done.

“Years of underfunding by this government have pushed Ontario’s colleges to the breaking point,” said Sattler. “Now nearly 10,000 faculty and staff have already been laid off or are expected to lose their jobs this year. Programs are being cut. Ontario students are being left behind. Employers are losing the college graduates they need. This is what happens when a government refuses to fund postsecondary education appropriately.”

Ontario’s Conservative government provides the lowest per-student college funding in the country, and has further reduced postsecondary funding in its most recent budget. With little provincial support, our college system is in crisis, and the consequences are being felt far beyond classrooms.

“These cuts will ripple across entire communities,” said Sattler. “Students will face fewer program options and less support. Local employers will struggle to find the talent and skills they need. Staff will lose good, stable jobs. Local economies that depend on colleges will suffer. The Ford government’s failure to act is putting it all at risk.”

MPP Sattler and the Ontario NDP are demanding a substantial, permanent increase in postsecondary operating grants to stabilize the sector and protect jobs, preserve programs, and ensure every student gets the education they deserve.