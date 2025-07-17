Federal government continues to protect workers and industry against U.S. tariffs

Canada’s steel workers are facing serious challenges due to the unjust and unprovoked U.S. tariffs and global trade disruptions. In response, the federal government is taking continued action to protect Canada’s steel workers.

Today, local MP Terry Sheehan welcomed Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the FedNor, to Sault Ste. Marie to announce a new targeted investment totalling $70 million over three years, from 2025-2026 to 2027-2028, to support Canadian steel workers impacted by trade disruptions. This support will be delivered in partnership with directly affected provinces through existing Labour Market Development Agreements (LMDAs).

This investment will enable us to help up to 10,000 Canadians access career services, skills training and re-employment supports tailored to the needs of the steel sector. Steel workers who face job loss will be offered upskilling or retraining to transition to new roles within the industry or in related sectors.

In addition, workers may be eligible to access other complementary supports such as the Employment Insurance (EI) Work-Sharing Program, which allows employees to work reduced hours at their job while receiving EI benefits. This helps employers retain staff and avoid layoffs during periods of economic downturn.

The federal government also announced today new measures to reduce foreign steel imports and apply new tariffs to protect Canadian producers, prevent harmful trade diversion, and create a strong share of the domestic market for Canadian steel. These include:

$1 billion to help steel companies grow domestic production, improve competitiveness, and create jobs in key sectors like defence; and

Providing targeted support through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative and BDC’s Pivot to Grow, to help small and medium-sized steel firms manage liquidity challenges; and

Updating federal procurement to prioritize Canadian steel in nation-building projects, from energy infrastructure to housing and defence.

“As the MP for a proud steel town, and as co-chair of the All-Party Steel Caucus, I am glad that our government is stepping up to help support workers. The industry is the backbone of local economy, and these targeted investments will support both producers and the steelworkers.”, Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie-Algoma

“Steel workers are vital to Canada’s economy, and this industry deserves Canada’s support in the face of unjust trade disruptions. We will continue to take action to protect jobs and ensure that Canadians aren’t facing these challenges alone.”, The Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Did you Know?