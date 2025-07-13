Fog Advisory (Marathon – Schreiber)

Jul 13, 2025 at 07:58
Fog Advisory in effect for:
- Marathon – Schreiber
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Locally dense fog has developed and is expected to persist into early this morning before dissipating.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
