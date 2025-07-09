Between the Covers – July 9th

On July 22nd, 2025 Naomi Steinberg will be at the Wawa Public Library for a storytelling presentation for all ages! Together, we will discover Naomi’s book “Goosefeather”, through the Japanese storytelling art of kamishibai. Come with questions about the book, the storytelling technique, what it’s like to be an author, or what it’s like to go around the planet with no airplane! This event is free of charge and open to all ages!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “Nightshade” by Michael Connelly, “Never Flinch” by Stephen King, “Going Home in the Dark” by Dean Koontz and “Don’t Forget Me, Little Bessie” by James Lee Burke.

En Français, nous avons “Le regard des autres” par Chrystine Brouillet.

New Movies on the Shelf this week are “Furiosa- a Mad Max Saga” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, “Woman of the Hour” starring Anna Kendrick and “September 5” starring John Magaro and Peter Sarsgaard. Come in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Vanished Child” by M.J. Lee.

Every childhood lasts a lifetime.

On her deathbed, Freda Duckworth confesses to giving birth to an illegitimate child in 1944 and placing him in a children’s home. Seven years later she went back but he had vanished. What happened to the child? Why did he disappear? Where did he go? Jayne Sinclair, genealogical investigator, is faced with lies, secrets and one of the most shameful episodes in recent British history. Can she find the vanished child?

Summer Reading Club and Library Programs have begun! Our calendar for July is ready and the pamphlet for summer programs for kids can be picked up from the library or can be downloaded from the website (wawa.olsn.ca). We have a lot of fun activities planned for the summer so come in and check it out! We have French and English Story and Craft Clubs, Clay Club, Cyber Club, Drawing Club, Garden Club, Lego/K-Nex Club, Game/Chess Club and STEAM Club! Continue to follow us on social media or visit the staff at the Wawa Public Library for information on all or any of our programming!

Come and pick up your BINGO CARD for some Summer Reading fun! You can also download your BINGO card from the website! This is a family fun time! One prize for adults and one prize for kids to be drawn at the Summer’s End Pizza Party!

Don’t forget to join in the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt! Stop in at the library to pick up the Rules and the Photo Waiver or for more information!

MORE THAN JUST BOOKS We have a good selection of puzzles available for check out as well as knitting machines and needles and Air Things to test radon levels in your home. All you need is a library card! Great items to check out!

LIBBY: Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books, audiobooks and now MAGAZINES! Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips and it is FREE! Download it today!

STORY WALK 2025! JOIN IN THE FUN THIS SUMMER!

BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANTOOK: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

CANTOOK LIBRARY: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library! Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Wawa Area Victims Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

BE SURE TO VIEW OUR MONTHLY CALENDAR FOR ALL CLUBS AND EVENTS HAPPENING AT THE WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY!