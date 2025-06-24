Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 24

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast region today.
There are currently 5 active fires in the Northeast; one not under control, two being observed and two under control.
The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate with some areas of high hazard scattered in the southern and central portions of the region.
