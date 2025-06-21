Statement from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on National Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, released the following statement on National Indigenous Peoples’ Day:

“Long before our country was connected with steel and asphalt, the rivers that stretch across the vast expanse of our country formed the highways of this land.

“The waterways connected the continent together, weaving through our history and facilitating advanced trade networks used for thousands of years. Canoes and kayaks enabled First Nations to trade copper from the Great Lakes across the northeast, First Nations and Metis to traverse the interior for the fur trade, and the Inuit to navigate the Arctic.

“Inventiveness, determination and resilience enabled their survival in our often unforgiving land, carrying with them their faith and family. They passed down the traditions, stories and knowledge that bind generations together and which make each of us a part of something bigger than ourselves.

“Today is a celebration of that unbroken chain that connects the present not only to the past but to the future. Across our country, the varied and unique heritage of Indigenous People will be on full display, passing on the inheritance of those who came before us to those who come after.

“As Canadians join in local events in their communities, it reminds us that our futures are intertwined, just as small streams flowing into our rivers created great highways of prosperity. Common Sense Conservatives remain committed to ending the paternalistic ‘Ottawa knows best’ approach and empowering Indigenous Canadians to take back control of their resources, decisions and lives.

“Happy Indigenous Peoples Day!”