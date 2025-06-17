Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 16

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region last night:

Chapleau 9 (CHA009) is 1 hectare and is located around 6 kilometres north of highway 667 and approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Chapleau. The fire is being held.

There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; One is under control, one is being held, and one is being observed.

The fire hazard is primarily high in the Northeast region. The fire hazard is extreme in Temiskaming Shores and east of Sudbury. The hazard is moderate in the area of Sault Ste. Marie. Along the James Bay, the hazard is low to moderate.