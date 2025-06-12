Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 12

There was 1 new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region yesterday:

Wawa 4 (WAW004) is 0.3 hectares and is located 1 kilometre west of White River, approximately 500 metres south of highway 17. Two FireRanger crews have responded to the fire. The fire is not under control.

There are 2 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region; One is not under control, and one is being observed.

The fire hazard is primarily low across the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is moderate for the most southern part of the region.