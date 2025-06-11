Pierre Poilievre on the Anniversary of the Apology to Former Students of Residential Schools

June 11, 2025

The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, released the following statement on the anniversary of the apology to former students of Residential Schools:

“Today, we remember an important step on our nation’s path to reconciliation. Seventeen years ago, Prime Minister Stephen Harper stood before the House of Commons to deliver a long-awaited apology to Indigenous Peoples for Canada’s role in the Residential Schools system.

“For generations, these schools sought to assimilate Indigenous children into the dominant culture – a policy which the apology rightly stated was both harmful and wrong. Many students never returned home, and those who did were often traumatized by their experience.

“The Prime Minister’s words, and the responses by representatives of Indigenous groups, brought the realities of this dark episode to the heart of our democracy.

“In an effort to suppress Indigenous cultures, over 150,000 children were cut off from their communities – far from loving families, who had every right to raise their own daughters and sons. These students were forcibly disconnected from their ancestral heritage and traditions, and the very languages which their Peoples have spoken since time immemorial.

“Today’s anniversary is a reminder not just of our government’s past failings, but of the importance of reconciliation and accountability. As we work together towards a better future, Common Sense Conservatives continue to fight against ‘Ottawa-knows-best’ paternalism, and for a Canada where Indigenous Peoples can live with the autonomy and dignity they deserve.”