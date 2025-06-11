Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 11

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region yesterday.

There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is under control and 1 is being observed.

The fire hazard is primarily low across the Northeast Region. The following areas have a moderate fire hazard: Hearst, Kapuskasing, Pembroke, Renfrew, Deep River, Bancroft, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst.