There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region yesterday.
There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is under control and 1 is being observed.
The fire hazard is primarily low across the Northeast Region. The following areas have a moderate fire hazard: Hearst, Kapuskasing, Pembroke, Renfrew, Deep River, Bancroft, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 11 - June 11, 2025
- North East Forest Fire Update – June 10 - June 10, 2025
- Kayaking Angler Pleads Guilty to Overfishing On Michipicoten River - June 9, 2025